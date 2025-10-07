Shoppers could save big on everyday essentials as the supermarket trims prices 🛒

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda has cut prices on nearly 1,000 everyday grocery items both in-store and online

Average price reductions are 6%, with some items dropping by more than 30%

Key staples affected include Yorkshire Tea, gravy granules, pasta, sauces, and ready meals

Prices on 49 ‘Free From’ products, such as gluten- and dairy-free items, have also been reduced

The cuts aim to help households struggling with high living costs ahead of the festive season

Shoppers are set to notice a little extra breathing room in their weekly budgets, with one major UK supermarket cutting the price of nearly 1,000 everyday grocery products both in-store and online.

Asda says the move, one of its biggest price drops in recent years, will see prices fall by an average of 6%, with some cuts topping 30%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which products are now cheaper?

The reductions cover a huge range of essentials, from pasta, sauces and coffee to household items and its ‘Free From’ range.

Among the standout deals: a 240-pack of Yorkshire Tea now costs £5 (down from £6.32), Asda Gravy Granules drop from £1 to 69p, and a Chicken Tikka Masala ready meal is down to £1.57 from £2.40.

Asda has cut prices on nearly 1,000 everyday grocery items both in-store and online (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It’s not just the basics getting cheaper, either. Asda is also trimming prices across 49 ‘Free From’ products, such as gluten-free and dairy-free options, which are typically pricier than standard ranges.

These will fall by up to 15%, as the supermarket aims to make “value accessible to all customers, regardless of dietary needs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes as food price inflation remains stubbornly high, with Asda’s latest Income Tracker revealing that lower-income households face a £74 weekly gap between earnings and essential spending.

With Christmas on the horizon — typically the most expensive time of year — the supermarket says the price cuts are designed to ease that strain.

READ MORE: Morrisons cuts prices on everyday groceries to give families a Christmas shopping boost

These reductions add to more than 3,400 “Rollback” deals already running, as Asda continues its push to be seen as the UK’s lowest-priced full-service grocer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Eyre, Asda’s chief customer officer, said: “We understand the pressure families are under from rising living costs and we’re stepping up our support as we enter an expensive time of year.

“These price cuts will help bring down food bills and give customers more value every time they shop with us.”

For shoppers, that could mean noticeably cheaper baskets just as the colder months (and festive spending) start to bite.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.