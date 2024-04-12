Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the past year, Aldi has donated 77,980 meals from its regional distribution centre in Bathgate to people around Scotland through Company Shop Group, saving an estimated 33 tonnes of food.

Community Shop is an award-winning social enterprise that supports 9000 members and their families in some of the UK’s most deprived communities, offering access to discounted products and reinvesting the revenue raised into its Community Kitchens and Hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In just one year, the partnership has supported more than 2800 people through its development programmes, which provide individuals with the tools they need to live well and the skills to get them back into work.

Aldi has donated 77,980 meals from its distribution centre in Bathgate.

It has also enabled more than 2100 people to attend cooking lessons at Cook Clubs, where they can learn how to prepare nutritious family meals on a budget.

Liz Fox, from Aldi UK, said: “It’s incredible to look back at the results we’ve achieved from just one year with Company Shop Group – from saving tonnes of food from going to waste to supporting thousands of families in need. We are committed to making good quality food accessible to everyone. After all, it’s a right, not a privilege.”

Gary Stott, Community Shop executive chairman, added: “We are very proud of our partnership with Aldi and its commitment to helping prevent waste and support communities.