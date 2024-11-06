Aldi UK: major supermarket opening 11 brand new UK stores before Christmas 2024 - full list of locations
- Aldi is opening 11 new stores across the UK before Christmas, expanding its presence
- New locations will open in Sedgley, Castle Douglas, Horsham, Muswell Hill, and more
- More than 15 existing stores will also be refurbished to improve customer experience and sustainability
- The expansion supports Aldi's goal of reaching 1,500 stores across the UK
A major supermarket is set to open 11 new stores across the UK before Christmas
This week, new Aldi stores will open in Sedgley (West Midlands) and Castle Douglas (Scotland), with additional locations planned for Horsham (West Sussex) and Muswell Hill (London) later in November.
The expansion continues with new stores in Totton (Hampshire), Cribbs Causeway (Bristol), and Pwllheli (Gwynedd), all scheduled to open before the festive season.
In addition, over 15 stores will undergo refurbishments before Christmas to enhance the customer experience and incorporate even more sustainable features.
Aldi’s brand new Kevin the Carrot character toys will go on sale on Thursday, November 14, the firm has announced
Kevin, Katie, and a host of other characters from the viral advert will be featured, with prices starting at £2.99
The evil Humbug minions will be among the new characters going on sale in the middle aisle
Other Kevin the Carrot Christmas items will include pyjamas and a story book
The new openings are part of Aldi's long-term goal to reach 1,500 stores across the UK. The supermarket is investing £800 million in expanding its UK presence this year alone.
Jonathan Neale, Real Estate Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we’re committed to making high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone.
“Our new store openings are a testament to our ongoing investment in the UK, and we’re thrilled to bring Aldi’s unbeatable prices to even more communities ahead of the festive season.”
The full list of Aldi stores opening before Christmas:
- Bilston Street, Sedgley, West Midlands – November 2024
- Oakwell Road, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – November 2024
- Tanbridge Retail Park, Horsham, West Sussex – November 2024
- Straiton Road, Loanhead, Midlothian – November 2024
- Muswell Hill, Haringey, Greater London – November 2024
- Caernarvon Road, Pwllheli, Gwynedd – November 2024
- Salisbury Road, Totton, Hampshire – December 2024
- Cribbs Causeway, Bristol – December 2024
- Colliery Lane, Hetton-le-Hole, Tyne and Wear - December 2024
- Princess Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Greater Manchester - December 2024
- Duff Street, Macduff, Banffshire - December 2024
