Aldi will invest £800 million in its largest annual UK expansion effort

23 new stores will open by the end of the year

100 existing stores will undergo refurbishment as part of the investment

The supermarket chain plans to invest £1.4 billion over two years

Aldi's UK and Ireland sales surged by 16% to £17.9 billion in 2023

And CEO Giles Hurley has announced plans for the biggest seasonal range yet ahead of Christmas

One of the UK’s most popular supermarkets has revealed plans to open 23 new stores by the end of the year.

Aldi has announced plans to invest £800 million in its largest annual expansion effort across the UK, which will also see 100 of its existing locations undergo refurbishment.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket new stores are set to open within the next 16 weeks, and will include locations in Muswell Hill, London, and Caterham, Surrey.

The discount supermarket chain’s record investment also includes plans to invest £1.4 billion over the next two years as part of its long-term goal to reach 1,500 stores across the country.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “For every £1 of profit generated last year, we’re investing £2 this year – opening more stores and building the supply infrastructure to bring high-quality, affordable groceries to millions more families the length and breadth of Britain.”

He added: “As we head towards the Christmas trading period, we’re all set to launch our biggest and best ever seasonal range, including hundreds of premium range products at unbeatable prices for our customers.”

The full list of 23 announced new Aldi store locations:

Ashford, Kent

Billericay, Essex

Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland

Caterham, Surrey

Cheadle, Greater Manchester

Fulham Broadway, London

Gosforth, Northumberland

Horsham, West Sussex

Leytonstone, London

March, Cambridge

Mere Green, Birmingham

Muswell Hill, London

Penistone Road, Sheffield

Pwllheli, Gwynedd, Wales

Details of the investment came as German-owned Aldi said it notched up its highest ever annual UK and Ireland sales growth of 16% to £17.9 billion for 2023, up from £15.5 billion in 2022.

Pre-tax profits more than tripled to £536.7 million from £152.6 million in 2022, which Aldi said was also down to cost savings across the business.

