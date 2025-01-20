Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Westport Veterinary Clinic has become Scotland's first Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The certification marks a milestone in advancing animal well-being across Scotland for the business which has bases in Linlithgow and South Queensferry.

Fear Free was founded by Dr Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behaviour, medicine and handling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A global initiative, it offers online and in-person education that empowers veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners to create low-stress environments for pets.

Stuart McMorrow, managing director and head vet, at Westport Veterinary Clinic in Linlithgow with the certificate.

Fear Free provides the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional well-being thereby reducing fear, anxiety and stress in animals during veterinary visits and other interactions, such as grooming, pet sitting, daycare and boarding.

Dr. Jennifer Merlo, Vice President of Operations, was pleased to announce this in person at the 2024 London Vet Show, recognising Westport's pioneering efforts to advance Fear Free care in Scotland.

Westport's certification represents a significant achievement for the clinic. The Westport team exemplifies Fear Free values, demonstrating an openness to positive change and a commitment to ongoing learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart McMorrow, managing director and head vet, said: “It's been great becoming the first practice in Scotland and the UK with all sites gaining the Fear Free accreditation.

“We already worked in a fear free way but, by going through the process, we became better and learned more ways to treat our patients in a way that worked best for them.

“This continued improvement is what drives us at Westport Vets. We just want to keep getting better, learning more and doing the best we can.”

Since its initial inquiry, the dedicated staff at Westport have worked closely with Fear Free, embracing every step of the Practice Certification journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a commitment to reducing fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS) in pets, each Westport location has successfully integrated Fear Free protocols into their operations, ensuring a consistent, calm, and comfortable experience for all patients and clients.

Randy Valpy, Fear Free CEO, said: “Westport Veterinary Clinic's certification as the first Fear Free Certified Practice in Scotland is an exciting step for Fear Free and the Scottish veterinary community.

“Their dedication to enhancing patient care and emotional well-being reflects the transformative impact that Fear Free principles bring to veterinary practices worldwide.”

Fiona Leathers, practice and clinic manager at Westport Veterinary Clinic, added: “I first encountered Fear Free almost 15 years ago and have built my clinical life around its principles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To now be part of a team that shares this vision has been incredible.”

All of the Westport Vet branches – in Linlithgow, South Queensferry and Edinburgh – are also setting up their own out of hours emergency care, a service which will be launched this year.