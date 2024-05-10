Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carlowrie Castle in Kirkliston has become the first castle in the world to be awarded B Corp Certification, just in time to celebrate its 10th year in business.

B Corp Certification is awarded to businesses that are able to demonstrate and maintain exceptionally high standards of socially and environmentally conscious practises.

The castle, which is part of Carlowrie Group and owned by Scottish entrepreneur Andrew Marshall, joins international companies such as Patagonia, TOMS and Aesop who have all received the coveted certification for putting people and planet before profit.

Andrew said: “In an age where businesses and consumers are seeing the importance of putting social and environmental issues above everything else, becoming B Corp Certified after 10 years of trading is an excellent way to show our customers our lasting commitment to doing good by people and planet.”

It was an incredible way for Carlowrie Castle's team to toast its 10th anniversary.

Companies from around the world already use Carlowrie Castle for corporate retreats and events; now the venue is excited to welcome even more like-minded socially and environmentally conscious businesses.

To attain B Corp Certification, Carlowrie Castle was required to undergo a comprehensive and rigorous process to measure the company’s entire social and environmental performance. All B Corp businesses are assessed and audited every three years to ensure they maintain these high standards.

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, said: “Carlowrie Castle’s commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and will help spread the notion that success in business is as much about people and planet as it is profit.”

In the 19th century, the castle was home to one of Scotland’s most remarkable botanists and explorers, Isobel Wylie Hutchison – the first woman to receive the Mungo Park Medal.

Owner Andrew Marshall is delighted the venue has been B Corp certified.