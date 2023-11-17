It has been an incredible week for Linlithgow Distillery owners Ross and Alyson Jamieson.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the prestigious Scottish Gin Awards last Wednesday, the local firm took home four of the eight awards it had entered.

It secured gold medals for Four Marys Subtly Spiced and LinGin Cask Aged #3 (Oloroso cask). The distillery also secured a silver medal for LinGin Berry and a bronze medal for LinGin Colours Coconut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Ross and Alyson, who founded the company in 2017 and produced their first product in January 2018, it was the best way to end a rollercoaster year, in which tough trading conditions and the advent of the Deposit Return Scheme made them fear they’d have to close the doors.

Alyson and Ross Jamieson (right) were chuffed to bits to receive two golds, a silver and bronze at the prestigious Scottish Gin Awards.

The plaques they received at the Double Tree Hilton in Glasgow last Wednesday will now take pride of place at the distillery, along with the gold and silver plaque they received two years ago at the same award ceremony.

Alyson said: “We were absolutely over the moon to receive awards for four of the eight gins that were entered.

“Some of the biggest players in the Scottish drink industry were in the room so to be recognised amongst them was fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were called up to the stage twice – for the gold awards; I think I actually screamed! Ross and I were tickled pink and didn’t quite know what to do with ourselves as we were up against some well-known brands. We’re chuffed to bits.”

LinGin Cask Aged #3 (Oloroso cask) won gold in the Cask Aged gin category.

There was more good news for the couple this week, too, as a new chief executive officer and shareholder has come on board which should help cement the distillery’s future.

Having feared the worst earlier this year, it’s a dream come true for the Jamiesons.

Alison added: “The new CEO has got big plans to take the brand forward by making other spirits, in particular whisky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ross and I have put our heart, soul and every penny we have into the business and we didn’t want to close the doors. The future is looking so much brighter now.”