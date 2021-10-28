Celtic Renewables will have the capacity to produce one million litres of sustainable biochemicals annually.

Work was carried out by Fife-based, family-owned Muir Construction, which also invested in the company which will run it.

The plant will use Celtic Renewables’ patented technology to convert 50,000 tonnes of unwanted and low-value biological material into high-value renewable chemicals, sustainable biofuel, and other commercially and environmentally valuable commodities.

From left: Alan Muir, David Fairweather and John Muir (Muir Construction); with John Stevenson and Martin Tangney (Celtic Renewables)

John Muir, founder and president of Muir Construction said: “As many construction companies look towards utilising cleaner energy sources in their production operations, Muir Construction is going a step further through their development and investment programme.

“We are genuinely excited about the future potential of Celtic Renewables’ products in assisting us in reducing the construction operation’s carbon footprint on future projects.

“With a large fleet of earthmoving equipment and tippers, the potential to reduce the use of petrochemicals is at the forefront of our strategy to achieve carbon neutral status.”

The investment was also welcomed by Celtic Renewables.

John Stevenson, managing director, added: “We are excited about the positive impact we can make on climate change and see ourselves as part of the solution to the climate crisis. The completion of construction of our first plant is a huge landmark for Celtic Renewables.

“Our plan is to build five large-scale refineries worldwide in the next five years and we are looking for backing from governments and other investors to join this exciting opportunity to make a positive impact, while delivering commercially.”

