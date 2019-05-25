Connect expands its Grangemouth business

Recruitment firm Connect Appointments is expanding the Grangemouth office it opened last year, due to “continued growth, and expertise in the industry”.

The firm’s appointments director. Denise Connelly, said of the plan for the Earls Court base: “The expansion is a testament to our fantastic clients and candidates, and our consultants, who work hard every day to deliver the best service in the industry.”

Connect Appointments provides recruitment opportunities in a range of different industries, from production and manufacturing, to driving and engineering.

Jonathan Houghton, Property Portfolio Manager at development firm Northern Trust, said: “This expansion also demonstrates the quality of the space at the property, and affirms our decision to build out the final office building to complete this development.”

Work on Northern Trust’s new £3 million development at Grangemouth is nearing completion, with a new phase providing over 25,500 sq ft of work space.