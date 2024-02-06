Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of its latest campaign, which shares the love around the town’s businesses, Falkirk Delivers has been inviting people to vote for their most loved business within the town centre.

So far, over 7000 votes have been cast and more than 140 businesses have been nominated by the public.

The initial competition post shared by Falkirk Delivers on its Facebook page has had over 300 shares.

Alex Blair, of Falkirk Delivers, said: “We are so pleased with how this campaign has been received. The amount of love and positivity surrounding Falkirk and it's wonderful array of businesses is exactly what we set out to do with this valentines competition.”

The businesses currently in the top ten with the most votes from the public, in no particular order, are: Girl Pwr, Blue Lass Tattoo, Catwalk, Salon Sisters, Scarlet Ribbons, Serenity Hair and Beauty, Lyn’s Small Animal Rehoming, Amitie Hair, Sisters Boutique and Rod Smith Hairdressing.

Alex added: “With a few days left for people to vote, anything could happen.”

The business with the most votes will be crowned ‘Most Loved Business in Falkirk Town Centre 2024’ with the winner revealed on Valentine’s Day.

The vote is open to all businesses as they long as they are in Falkirk town centre.

Vote online using the form here.

One vote per person. Voting is open until Saturday, February 10.

To find out more follow Falkirk Delivers on Facebook and Instagram.