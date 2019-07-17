Community liaison on Grangemouth energy plant

Bosses at a new energy plant being constructed in Grangemouth are looking for the community to give their views.

Earls Gate Energy Centre is seeking community representatives to join a liaison committee for its new energy recovery facility at Earls Gate Park.

Site preparation work for the facility started earlier this year and is due to be complete by 2021.

The committee will gather feedback and opinions from local residents and provide information to the community during construction, through commissioning and into the facility’s operational phase.

It will meet on a regular basis with the aim of ensuring the project proceeds with minimal impact and disruption to the local community.

Project director, Mathieu Catalano, said: “We want to be a good neighbour and, although we expect construction work to cause very little disruption, we want to meet regularly with local residents to answer any questions, listen to their feedback and keep them informed of progress.

“We’re very keen that all areas of interest are represented and I’d like to encourage anybody with a local connection and a genuine interest in helping the construction project run smoothly, to contact us.”

The committee will meet around once a quarter although there may be occasional extra meetings when the need arises.

Places are limited so those interested in joining are asked to email info@earlsgateconstruction.co.uk or phone 0131 618 8878 to request an application form.

The deadline for responses is Monday, August 12 and the first meeting will take place shortly afterwards.

Visit www.earlsgateconstruction.co.uk for more information on the Earls Gate Energy Centre construction project.

The £210 million project is expected to create up to 500 jobs.

When it becomes operational it is hoped the EGEC will prevent 216,000 tonnes of household and commercial waste from entering landfill annually. It will provide heat and power for CalaChem and adjacent industrial plants, and export surplus electricity to the National Grid.