Community groups look to make cash connections at Larbert 'funders fayre'
Falkirk elected representatives hosted an event which gave local community groups the chance to get advice, support and perhaps even some cash.
By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Nov 2022, 9:03am
Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson and Falkirk MP John McNally were on hand at the event, which took place in the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert this week.
An event spokesperson said: “It was a chance for local groups to meet a variety of different funders who were able to advise them on grants and financial support available to them.”