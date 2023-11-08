Cock a doodle new: Food lovers welcome the dawn of the Black Rooster in Stenhousemuir

The brand new branch of Black Rooster Peri Peri opened its doors to customers on Monday and folk have flocked in to try the tasty treats.

The new premises, in Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir, is the latest addition to the popular chicken restaurant franchise and, if the first signs are anything to go by, it is going to be a successful one.

Franchisee Fraser Millar, who comes from the Larbert area, said: “It’s been pretty hectic and really busy over the first couple of days. I know it’s early but people seem to be loving it.

"There’s nothing else like this, at least not in the Larbet area, so there’s been a good response. It’s Peri Peri, so it’s similar to Nandos, but we’re more focused on the Scottish customer and do things a bit different.

Some of the team members at the new Black Rooster Peri Peri branch in Stenhousemuir (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"I suppose you could call us the Scottish Nandos.”

As well as offering a selection of chicken delicacies and more, the new restaurant has also brought employment to a new team of staff who all come from the local area.

Fraser said: “We’ve got 17 members of staff at the moment who all come from the Larbert or Falkirk area. They all come from different backgrounds and range in age from 16 up to 50.”

The Black Rooster Peri Peri chicken restaurant chain began in Glasgow in 2017 and as its popularity grew, opened branches across Scotland, entering into franchise opportunities – including the one Fraser took advantage of.

The company motto is: “Born in Glasgow. Loved Nationwide. United by Food. This is Black Rooster.”

When the company was in the final stages of bringing the branch to Stenhousemuir it teased customers with a photograph of a Black Rooster employee standing beside the Kelpies, giving people a hint the new location would be somewhere in the Falkirk area.

Fraser is keen to point out the restaurant is not just another fast food outlet and is a lot healthier than people would think.

"We also have 10 per cent off for members of Pure Gym,” he said.

The Stenhousemuir branch is open seven days a week from noon to 9.30pm.