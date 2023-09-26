News you can trust since 1845
Closure of Falkirk store benefits Strathcarron Hospice thanks to generous donation

A local charity has received a welcome donation of shop fixtures and fittings following the closure of a popular town store this summer.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 26th Sep 2023, 07:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 07:35 BST
Many of the retail fixtures and fittings from the Wilkies store in Newmarket Street, are now being put to use in charity shops run by, and in aid of, Strathcarron Hospice.

The popular store sadly closed in June after it was not part of a deal to lift the company out of administration.

The donation came about after a conversation between the team at Falkirk Delivers and the landlord of the former Wilkies store when Elaine Grant, BID manager, suggested the items may be of use to Strathcarron as they were looking to fit out a few new shops locally.

Wilkies in Newmarket Street, Falkirk closed in June, but now fixtures and fittings from the store are benefiting Strathcarron Hospice. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Wilkies in Newmarket Street, Falkirk closed in June, but now fixtures and fittings from the store are benefiting Strathcarron Hospice. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Richard Johnston, managing director of landlord Redan Property Investments, said: “After Wilkies went into administration there was a large amount of shop fittings and fixtures which could be put to good use. I am delighted to donate these to Strathcarron Hospice to support such a wonderful charity in our Community.”

Irene McKie, CEO of Strathcarron Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the generosity of Redan Property Investments for their donation of retail equipment worth thousands of pounds to Strathcarron Hospice. The used mannequins, display units and other quality retail items will be recycled and distributed across all 12 of our charity shops in Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

"This substantial donation directly benefits patients, as we no longer need to purchase new retail equipment. So, any cost savings can be directed straight back into your local hospice. Anyone upgrading, relocating or disposing of equipment and donating these items to Strathcarron is a win win. It's not just the more sustainable solution, it is crucial to keeping your local hospice services running.”

