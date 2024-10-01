Closure confirmed: Falkirk town centre restaurant now in the hands of liquidators
Christies Scottish Tapas restaurant, in Manor Street, is shut its doors to customers for the last time on Sunday night and now Glasgow-based McLaren Insolvency Practitioners have taken over the premises.
The appointment came following a meeting with the restaurant owners Christies Restaurants Falkirk Ltd – which actually took place on March 18 this year.
At that time it was resolved that “the company be wound up voluntarily and that Penny McCoull, of McLaren Insolvency Practitioners Ltd be appointed liquidator of the company.”
The term “liquidation” is used when a business looks to sell its assets to pay off debts.
The Falkirk Herald contacted McLaren Insolvency Practitioners Ltd but was told the firm would not be making any comment on the matter at this time.
It’s a sad end for the restaurant which owners David Blackwood and Tom Malloy opened in April 2021.
Just a few months ago it won the Scottish Restaurant of the Year title at the Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024 and then captured the Best Restaurant Team category at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.
Now 17 members of staff have lost their jobs.
Reportedly rising costs and rent were the reasons behind the closure.
A second Christies restaurant, which opened in 2022 in Dunfermline’s Fife Leisure Park, also appears to have closed.
Elaine Grant, Falkirk Delivers business manager, said she had met with the manager of the premises to see if they could offer staff any support at this time.
