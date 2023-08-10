Catherine Smith set up CKS Bridal in Falkirk 14 years ago but in May was devastated when her landlord said that urgent work needed to be carried out in the premises in West Bridge Street.

However, she was determined not to let her many brides down and, despite it being at the peak of wedding season, she and her three members of staff are packing up the shop in preparation for a move to a new location.

Catherine said: “I was devastated that I’m having to leave my beautiful bridal boutique to make way for essential building works. Moving such an established specialist business is an incredibly challenging process. The team will be working flat out juggling this on top of looking after our existing brides at what is the busiest time of the year.”

CKS Bridal owner Catherine Smith, left, is moving her business temporarily. Pic: Michael Gillen

CKS Bridal will be moving into a two-room apartment at Beancross Farm, Polmont, and Catherine had nothing but praise for the support that the team there have provided.

She said: “They’ve been wonderful at Beancross and so helpful. The two rooms have been cleared out and one will be for our brides when they come to try on dresses. Rest assured we will have it fitted out with all our beautiful things to ensure it remains a very special time for every bride.

"The other room will have all our stock on display. I’ve had to buy rails as the rails are all built in at our current premises. I’ve had to invest a lot of my own money but I’m determined to keep my business going.”

Catherine, who was born and brought up in Redding, lost her beloved husband David last September.

She added: “He was such a supporter of the business and used to be so proud when we did our big catwalk shows in Edinburgh and other locations. Now having to go through this without him is very difficult.

"Like so many businesses we struggled throughout the pandemic and were just coming through that when we’ve been hit with this move. But I’m determined that we will give our brides the best service possible at Beancross then move back here to continue.”

Catherine said all her brides-to-be who had ordered dresses have already been contacted and they will be back in touch to let them know where to pick their gowns up from.

The shop will close after trading on Wednesday, August 16 ahead of the move with Catherine and her team hoping to be open for business in their new temporary premises on Monday, August 21.

She said: “Beancross have also kindly given us the use of their function suite on Sunday, August 27 and Sunday, September 10 when we will have our stock for sale. People won’t need an appointment but can just turn up on the day where we look forward to seeing them.