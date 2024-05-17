Ciro's at Glenbervie named top restaurant at Scottish awards

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 17th May 2024, 14:11 BST
A favourite Falkirk area Italian restaurant has been named the best in the country.

Ciro’s Italian Restaurant, located within Glenbervie Golf Course in Larbert, has been named Best Restaurant at last night’s Molson Coors Scottish Entertainment & Hospitality Awards 2024.

The awards see the public vote for their favourite venues nationwide then the finalists are visited by judges before a winner is selected.

Owned and run by husband and wife team Ciro and Nikki Cirillo, Ciro’s Italian Restaurant has proved popular with diners since its opening in 2021. Known for serving delicious, authentic Italian cuisine, the restaurant has quickly become a favourite within the community.

Ciro and Nikki Cirillo of Ciro’s Italian Restaurant with their latest award. Pic: ContributedCiro and Nikki Cirillo of Ciro’s Italian Restaurant with their latest award. Pic: Contributed
Delighted at the win, Nikki Cirillo said: "We are overjoyed to have been awarded this accolade. We could not be more proud of ourselves and our amazing team. There would be no Ciro's without them.

"Thanks as always to our valued customers, friends, and members from Glenbervie Golf Club who have supported us from day one of our journey and give us the strength and love to keep going especially in these tough times.”

