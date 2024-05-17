Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A favourite Falkirk area Italian restaurant has been named the best in the country.

Ciro’s Italian Restaurant, located within Glenbervie Golf Course in Larbert, has been named Best Restaurant at last night’s Molson Coors Scottish Entertainment & Hospitality Awards 2024.

The awards see the public vote for their favourite venues nationwide then the finalists are visited by judges before a winner is selected.

Owned and run by husband and wife team Ciro and Nikki Cirillo, Ciro’s Italian Restaurant has proved popular with diners since its opening in 2021. Known for serving delicious, authentic Italian cuisine, the restaurant has quickly become a favourite within the community.

Ciro and Nikki Cirillo of Ciro’s Italian Restaurant with their latest award. Pic: Contributed

Delighted at the win, Nikki Cirillo said: "We are overjoyed to have been awarded this accolade. We could not be more proud of ourselves and our amazing team. There would be no Ciro's without them.