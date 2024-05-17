Ciro's at Glenbervie named top restaurant at Scottish awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ciro’s Italian Restaurant, located within Glenbervie Golf Course in Larbert, has been named Best Restaurant at last night’s Molson Coors Scottish Entertainment & Hospitality Awards 2024.
The awards see the public vote for their favourite venues nationwide then the finalists are visited by judges before a winner is selected.
Owned and run by husband and wife team Ciro and Nikki Cirillo, Ciro’s Italian Restaurant has proved popular with diners since its opening in 2021. Known for serving delicious, authentic Italian cuisine, the restaurant has quickly become a favourite within the community.
Delighted at the win, Nikki Cirillo said: "We are overjoyed to have been awarded this accolade. We could not be more proud of ourselves and our amazing team. There would be no Ciro's without them.
"Thanks as always to our valued customers, friends, and members from Glenbervie Golf Club who have supported us from day one of our journey and give us the strength and love to keep going especially in these tough times.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.