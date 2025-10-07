From warehouses to customer support, apply and start your Christmas career 🎄

Boots is hiring 6,000 seasonal staff ahead of Christmas across stores, warehouses, and customer support

Around 4,000 in-store customer advisors and 1,000 hybrid operations assistants are needed

Distribution centres in Burton-on-Trent and Beeston offer 1,600 roles, including warehouse operatives and pickers

350 positions are available at Boots’ customer support centre to assist shoppers during the festive season

Applications are online and open to anyone with a customer-focused mindset, with potential for permanent roles

If you’ve ever dreamed of working in a bustling Boots store during the most festive time of the year, now is your chance.

The health and beauty retailer has just announced a major Christmas recruitment push, aiming to hire an extra 6,000 staff across shops, warehouses, and its customer support centre.

Boots is on the lookout for around 4,000 in-store customer advisors to help shoppers navigate everything from beauty must-haves to holiday gifts.

Meanwhile, approximately 1,000 hybrid customer operations assistants will support both online orders and in-store operations, making sure Christmas orders land on time.

The company’s distribution hubs in Burton-on-Trent and Beeston are also hiring, offering 1,600 roles ranging from warehouse operatives to pickers.

Boots is hiring 6,000 seasonal staff ahead of Christmas across stores, warehouses, and customer support (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

And for those who prefer working in an office environment, 350 positions are available at Boots’ customer support centre, helping customers with queries and ensuring a smooth shopping experience throughout the festive season.

Donna Hodgins, Boots’ director of talent acquisition, said: “Colleagues who join our business over the festive period will be an integral part of our team at the most exciting time of year for retail.

“These roles are perfect opportunities for anyone looking to explore career paths in the retail industry, providing valuable experience that could potentially lead to a permanent position in future.”

She added: “Provided you have a passion for customer service and being a team player, everyone is welcome at Boots.”

How to search and apply for Boots jobs

Finding a festive role at Boots couldn’t be simpler. Start by visiting the official Boots careers website, where you can filter jobs by location, department, and contract type.

Each listing includes a detailed description, responsibilities, and the skills required.

Applications are completed online, and most roles only require a short form and an optional CV upload.

If successful, applicants may be invited to a brief interview or assessment before receiving a seasonal contract.

Boots encourages anyone with a customer-focused mindset to apply, regardless of previous retail experience.

