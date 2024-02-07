Chop and change: Former Grangemouth butcher's shop set for transformation
Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council to create a cafe and a cookery school at a former butcher’s shop in a local shopping precinct.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Formerly home to Richards Family Butchers, the now vacant retail premises at 21 Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth is hopefully going to become a cafe and cook school.
Head of Invest Falkirk, part of Falkirk Council, applied to make the change on January 25 and is now awaiting a decision from planning officers acting under delegated powers.