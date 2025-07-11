Chop and change: Bonnybridge resident rethinks garage hair salon plans

By James Trimble
Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 10:14 BST
A householder had been looking for permission to turn the garage at her property into a hair salon.

Vicky Munro lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 30, which was subsequently validated on June 11, for a proposed certificate of lawful use to enable her to use her garage at 4 Ford Road, Bonnybridge, as a hair salon.

The proposal had been scheduled to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers but the applicant withdrew the proposal on Thursday, July 10.

