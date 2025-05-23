Changes for Falkirk convenience store to help business survive

Permission was granted to make the changes at the Woodlands Local Store.

The new management of a convenience store near Falkirk Community Hospital can now make changes that will help the business survive after reopening.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard that the Woodlands Local on Majors Loan in Falkirk is looking to introduce home delivery of food and alcohol, a parcel collection service and hot food to go.

Representative Gordon Emslie told the board that the shop had been leased last year to tenants who were “new to retailing” and it closed after just a few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Mr Aslam has now taken on the premises and is trying to re-establish the business, in the hope he can return it to the kind of trading levels it had five or six years ago.”

Once the home delivery service is introduced it will be by Snappy Shopper while the parcel pick-up point will be for Evri.

The layout of the store has also changed slightly which Mr Emslie said was simply to add “the increasing range that most modern consumers are looking for”.

The shop is the first venture for Mr Aslam as a tenant but he has experience working in his family business in Lanarkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lorna Binnie, who represents the area, said the community had “missed the shop greatly” and welcomed the fact it had reopened.

However, she was concerned that parking might be a problem for home deliveries as the shop is close to a busy roundabout.

She was told it is likely that if home delivery is introduced, it is likely that one car will be used, which is already parked beside the shop.

All changes were granted unanimously by the board.