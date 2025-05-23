Changes for Falkirk convenience store to help business survive
Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard that the Woodlands Local on Majors Loan in Falkirk is looking to introduce home delivery of food and alcohol, a parcel collection service and hot food to go.
Representative Gordon Emslie told the board that the shop had been leased last year to tenants who were “new to retailing” and it closed after just a few weeks.
He said: “Mr Aslam has now taken on the premises and is trying to re-establish the business, in the hope he can return it to the kind of trading levels it had five or six years ago.”
Once the home delivery service is introduced it will be by Snappy Shopper while the parcel pick-up point will be for Evri.
The layout of the store has also changed slightly which Mr Emslie said was simply to add “the increasing range that most modern consumers are looking for”.
The shop is the first venture for Mr Aslam as a tenant but he has experience working in his family business in Lanarkshire.
Councillor Lorna Binnie, who represents the area, said the community had “missed the shop greatly” and welcomed the fact it had reopened.
However, she was concerned that parking might be a problem for home deliveries as the shop is close to a busy roundabout.
She was told it is likely that if home delivery is introduced, it is likely that one car will be used, which is already parked beside the shop.
All changes were granted unanimously by the board.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.