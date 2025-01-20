Ceteris, who own Falkirk Business Hub, celebrate 40 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company which owns a prominent business centre in the heart of Falkirk has celebrated 40 years in business.

Ceteris Scotland is the country’s largest commercial landlord and last year bought Falkirk Business Hub for £2 million.

The company, set up in 1985, already owns and operates 20 business parks across nine sites in Clackmannanshire and Stirling, providing high-quality serviced, co-working and virtual offices and industrial units to 190 businesses that employ approximately 1400 employees.

To mark the anniversary, Ceteris held an event at the Scottish Parliament last week which was attended by 90 leaders from the public, private and third sectors.

Falkirk Council chief executive and Forth Valley College principal Kenny MacInnes were just two of those attending.

The event was hosted by Keith Brown, MSP for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane, a former Ceteris board member and current tenant.

The MSP said: "Having previously served as a Ceteris board member, I have seen first-hand the organisation’s impact on local businesses. Ceteris has been instrumental in fostering economic growth and innovation in Central Scotland. Their support for businesses – large and small – has made a tangible difference, and I’m proud to celebrate this milestone with them."

Since 2015, Ceteris Scotland’s work has resulted in the creation of 636 full time equivalent jobs and £390 million of gross value add for the Scottish economy.

Josie Saunders, Ceteris chief executive, said: "Reaching 40 years is a testament to the strength of our business community, the dedication of our team, and the deep-rooted partnerships we have built.

“We are committed to thinking differently, being bold and innovative in order to drive sustainable, inclusive growth for years to come."

Looking ahead, Ceteris plans to expand and diversify its operations, including the development of Ceteris Storage Village in Clackmannanshire, world-class online training and other products which help businesses become more competitive, and continued investment in sustainable business practices.

Falkirk Business Hub hasover 40 tenant companies with around 150 staff. Situated in the centre of Falkirk, the former Falkirk General Post Office building is a local landmark and was completely refurbished in 2013. The four-storey building now provides quality serviced offices, coworking space, conference and meeting rooms as well as virtual office services.

The site also includes an award-winning café and a fitness and wellness centre.