Celebrations as Larbert makeup artist shortlisted in the Hair and Beauty Awards UK 2024
Setareh Hosseinparast, known better as Seti, has been shortlisted for the Makeup Artist of the Year category at the Hair and Beauty Awards UK 2024.
The 36-year-old works from her home-based makeup studio as well as being a part-time, self-employed makeup artist working as part of the team at Daisy Beauty Salon in Denny.
She has been working as a makeup artist since 2019.
She said: “It’s an incredible honour to have been shortlisted as a finalist for the national Hair and Beauty Awards UK 2024. This recognition means the world to me and it’s a testament to the dedication and passion I have for my craft. I’m truly over the moon and it inspires me to continue pushing the boundaries of makeup artistry.
"In addition to the excitement and honour of being shortlisted it’s also a validation of the hard work and commitment I’ve put into my makeup artistry. This recognition not only boosts my confidence but also drives me to deliver the best possible service to my clients. It’s a significant milestone in my career, and I’m grateful for the support and trust of my clients and the industry.”