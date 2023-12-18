Celebrations as Larbert makeup artist shortlisted in the Hair and Beauty Awards UK 2024

A Larbert-based makeup artist is ending the year on a high after being named as a finalist in the running for a national award.

Setareh Hosseinparast, known better as Seti, has been shortlisted for the Makeup Artist of the Year category at the Hair and Beauty Awards UK 2024.

The 36-year-old works from her home-based makeup studio as well as being a part-time, self-employed makeup artist working as part of the team at Daisy Beauty Salon in Denny.

She has been working as a makeup artist since 2019.

Larbert-based makeup artist Setareh Hoseinparast has been shortlisted in the Hair and Beauty Awards UK 2024. (pic: submitted)

She said: “It’s an incredible honour to have been shortlisted as a finalist for the national Hair and Beauty Awards UK 2024. This recognition means the world to me and it’s a testament to the dedication and passion I have for my craft. I’m truly over the moon and it inspires me to continue pushing the boundaries of makeup artistry.