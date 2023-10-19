Celebrations after Grangemouth salon owner wins at the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards 2023

Lauren Pow (left) won the award for Hair Stylist of the Year at the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards on Sunday. (pic: submitted)

Lauren Pow, who runs LP Hairdressing in the town’s La Porte Precinct, was named Hair Stylist of the Year at the awards which were held on Sunday.

The ceremony at The Marriott Hotel in Glasgow recognised the exceptional talent and innovation of those working in the beauty sector. It also highlighted the resilience, creativity and passion of the industry across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauren, 29, was shocked to win the title. She said: “I am truly honoured to have won the award. It’s come as a complete shock. None of this would have been possible if it wasn’t for the support from my friends, family and clients. It still feels so unreal that I actually won and it will take time to sink in.”

Lauren, who grew up in and still lives in Stenhousemuir, started doing hairdressing when she was just 14 after work experience at school. She started her apprenticeship at the Rainbow Room in Stirling when she was 16 and she was a qualified hairdresser when she was 17 and a half. She has had her own salon in Grangemouth for just over two years.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards said: “We are thrilled to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the Scottish beauty industry professionals. This year’s awards ceremony was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the beauty community. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists who continue to raise the bar for excellence in the beauty industry.”