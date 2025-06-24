Ceiling2Floor becomes employee-owned as company looks to expand throughout Scotland

Falkirk Ceiling2Floor team members, left to right, Gareth Brown (sales assistant / driver), Connor Robb (assistant manager) and Scott Muir (manager).

Staff at a Falkirk bathroom supplies business have been handed a greater stake in its future.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ceiling2Floor has become employee-owned, opening new opportunities for the three-strong team, to share in its success by being its part owners.

The company has a branch in the town’s Middlefield Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founders Brian and Bill Crombie agreed a deal with staff to transition Wetrooms International Group, which owns the trade store chain, to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

Scott Muir, Falkirk branch manager, said: “Our transition to an EOT is a really positive step. While it’s business as usual for us and our customers, the change internally gives our management team greater involvement in the business operations, which is really exciting.

“I’m looking forward to this new chapter.”

The Crombie brothers have retained a 26 per cent share of the business as part of the deal and will continue to play key roles in its development, with the firm seeking opportunities to expand across the region and throughout Scotland.

Brian said: “This was the logical step for us to take. Most of our staff have been with us for a long time and we’ve a great management team. Becoming an EOT is an investment in them, allowing everyone to share further in the future success of the business.”

Trustees for the new structure have been appointed from the Celing2Floor team and wider Wetrooms International Group nationally.