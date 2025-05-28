Catherine McEwan Foundation to the "fore" at special Charity Golf Day being staged by High Bonnybridge Civil Engineering Firm, GBSS

GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd, one of Scotland's leading civil engineering & groundworks firms, has announced that it is to stage its first ever charity golf day, on the 9th of June, at Glenbervie Golf Club in Larbert, in aid of a charity it’s supported for the past ten years.

With thirty two golfers taking part, to raise an anticipated four figure sum, the golf day will support The Catherine McEwan Foundation, a charity which supports those affected by Inflammatory Bowel Disease, set up in 2003 by Derek McEwan, in memory of his late mother, Catherine.

Providing a range of non-clinical support services, including wellness programmes, scholarship programmes, and community days, The Catherine McEwan Foundation additionally provides mental health support for both children and adults.

Since 2015, GBSS has attended the charity’s annual fundraiser, The Red Hot Ball, which the foundation holds in Glasgow to raise vital funds.

Branded Golf Balls ready for the event!

This year, having already attended the Ball, GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd decided to booster its support for the charity by staging its first ever Charity Golf Day at its local golf club, Glenbervie.

Derek McEwan will be coming along on the day to offer his support and encouragement to the golfers taking part, a mix of GBSS staff, suppliers, customers, and friends, together with friends and supporters of the charity.

Managing Director of GBSS, David Owens, said;” It’s not long now until the first ball will be teed off at inaugural charity golf day. We're all really looking forward to this event, and having encouraged our staff golfers to get involved in teams, we'd like to offer our thanks to everyone taking part, plus the management and staff at Glenbervie. We really appreciate everyone’s support, and it’s great that Derek is coming along himself too.”

“We can promise a fun filled day, with prizes!”

Glenbervie Golf Club is the venue

Said Derek McEwan: “I can't thank the guys at GBSS enough for staging this fantastic event, in aid of The Catherine McEwan Foundation, which has now grown to complete some pretty significant impactful work across Scotland. GBSS has always been a fantastic supporter of the Red Hot Ball for many years too, always taking a table, but they really have gone the extra mile by staging the golf day. I'm sure it will be a fantastic success, and I look forward to being there on the day.”

Founded in 2009, and based in the heart of Central Scotland, GBSS Civil Engineering Ltd services a range of industry leading clients, of all sizes, across Scotland and Northern England, in sectors including education, health, infrastructure, leisure, retail and residential.

With years of collective experience, the business has established a robust reputation for delivering high-quality, large-scale projects that are meticulously tailored to its clients’ unique needs. Regularly collaborating with both National and Regional Contractors has expanded GBSS’s capabilities, allowing the firm to take on some of the industry’s most complex challenges, including Passivhaus Construction.

The business holds several accreditations, including Construction Line Gold.

Further details: https://catherinemcewanfoundation.com/

Further details: https://dashdev.uk/gbsscivil/