Cash crisis Polmont Golf Club ‘could be saved’ by rescue bid

Polmont Golf Club will be the scene of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Wednesday, which could save the club from closure.

The aim is to explain details of an eleventh-hour rescue package put forward to the committee “which would see the club continue”.

News of the meeting follows yesterday’s shock announcement that the club would have to close because of financial difficulties, and cease trading tomorrow (Monday, October 7).

Representatives from the un-named group offering the rescue deal will be present on Wednesday to discuss the proposal.

The Maddiston club, founded in 1901, yesterday published a statement on social media explaining that lack of cash meant it could not longer continue trading.

It took this approach because it was considered many people would otherwise hear the bad news second hand, ahead of a more formal announcement to be made in the next few days.

Now the club is to stage an EGM on Wednesday at 7pm for all paid members.

Members have been asked to share the club’s latest social media post, either online or by word of mouth, and the club’s committee will also try to contact as many members as possible ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.