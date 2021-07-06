Carluke business extends deal to clear snow and grit roads at Forth Valley hospitals

Complete Weed Control will operate at four community hospitals in Stirling, Falkirk, Clackmannanshire and Bo’ness, as well as a range of day and inpatient hospitals.

Keith Gallacher, director of Complete Weed Control operations in the south-east and south-west of Scotland, said: “We have invested in three new snow clearing and gritting vehicles, complete with snow ploughs, and includes all footpaths, roads and car parks on every site listed to us by NHS Forth Valley.

“Our role is to provide a proactive gritting and snow clearance service to keep access to the properties open and in a safe condition.

Keith Gallacher of Carluke based Complete Weed Control

“All snow is removed to a safe area not blocking any routes or site access points and we issue our colleagues with individual site maps detailing locations for dumping the gathered snow.

“We provide also daily email updates to NHS contract managers and all of our vehicles are satellite-tracked and accessible by them.”

Andrew McGown, head of estates at NHS Forth Valley, added: "NHSFV has a great relationship with Keith and his team at CWC and no issue is too big or too small. Any issues are actioned timeously, and the service received is very good.

“We receive good data and information daily on what work is carried out and when, including forecasts and road temperatures. This helps us to evidence what is done and to show value for money.

“Overall, the service has been excellent from CWC."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.