Care provider to create 40 jobs at new learning disability centre

Around 40 jobs will be on offer to Falkirk locals as care company Swanton Care and Community opens their new service, Caidreach House in 2025.

The service, which has six places for individuals with learning disabilities and autism, will start actively recruiting soon, and some positions will be open to those without experience in the care sector.

The Swanton Care team has been working in collaboration with Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership to meet the health and social care needs of the community by opening the service.

Now, Caidreach House on Wallacestone Brae, opening in 2025, could be the place where people looking for work can start a second career.

Swanton Care Divisional Director David Brand with Peter Archibald from Haldane Construction Services Limited at Caidreach House.

Divisional Director David Brand said: “This is an exciting time as we are nearing completion on the building work at Caidreach House and will begin assembling the team, starting with having recruited a Registered Manager.

“This is a community that has recently been hit hard by planned job losses as a result of the repositioning of Grangemouth Refinery, so we anticipate the jobs we are offering could give some local people a second career”.

“We are looking for caring people who want to make a real difference in the lives of people living with autism and learning disabilities”.

“Across our services, we have people who’ve come from a range of different industries and found they love working in care.”

Swanton Care already operates services across this area, including Deanston House in Doune, Southfields at Slamannan, and Supported Living service in Stenhousemuir. Opening Caidreach House is hoped to help the HSCP meet the demand for support placements in local residential care services.

David added: “There are far too many people in hospitals and placed out of the area, and consequently, there is a requirement for a variety of models of care to meet the diverse needs of the individuals who need to be supported locally. Residential care homes and supported living services are within these models of care.

“We want to help reduce the pressure on local hospitals and out-of-area placements and offer a living experience where the people we support can lead the lives they choose”.

“We are hoping to open in the spring of 2025 and can’t wait to get started.”