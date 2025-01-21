Car salesman waits to see if planners put the brakes on Larbert showroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A used car salesman hopes his proposal to keep his showroom will not be a non-starter with local authority planners.

Alan Macdonald, of Alan Macdonald Cars, lodged a retrospective planning application with Falkirk Council on Monday, January 20, looking for permission to change the use of the premises at 5C Lochlands Industrial Estate – effectively looking for the go ahead to keep the car showroom which is already in place.

The decision is listed to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.