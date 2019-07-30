Camelon’s ADL upgrades aftermarket support

Camelon coachbuilder Alexander Dennis Ltd has upgraded its aftermarket support with a fleet of 21 purpose-built vans for its field service engineers.

Equipped with state of the art technology the vans allow engineers to perform comprehensive diagnosis, repairs and adjustments as and when required by bus operators around the country.

Mark Wallis, UK aftermarket director, said: “With these new vans, ADL’s excellent aftermarket support is getting a further boost and we are taking the support provided by our field service engineers to another level.

“Together with our AD24 digital platform and our well-stocked, reliable parts supply for buses and coaches of all makes, we provide operators with a one-stop service that is easy to access and quick to respond.”