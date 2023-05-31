The Union Inn 2018 Ltd lodged a retrospective planning application with the local authority on October 10 last year – which was validated on December 14, 2022 – to form an outdoor seating area/beer garden, including a roofed enclosure for the Union Inn, Portdownie, Camelon.

However, the plans were withdrawn by the applicant on Tuesday.

Renovation work on the landmark pub had been going on throughout the early part of 2021 as the premise’s new co-directors Colin Clark and Forbes Dewar, who lease the historic building from Scottish Canals, looked to re-open it.

The plans for the Union Inn had been lodged last year