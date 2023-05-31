News you can trust since 1845
Camelon pub beer garden planning saga takes another turn

Plans to create a beer garden at a popular pub had been lodged once again with Falkirk Council – despite the fact the facility has already been built and has been in place for well over a year.
By James Trimble
Published 31st May 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 13:26 BST

The Union Inn 2018 Ltd lodged a retrospective planning application with the local authority on October 10 last year – which was validated on December 14, 2022 – to form an outdoor seating area/beer garden, including a roofed enclosure for the Union Inn, Portdownie, Camelon.

However, the plans were withdrawn by the applicant on Tuesday.

Renovation work on the landmark pub had been going on throughout the early part of 2021 as the premise’s new co-directors Colin Clark and Forbes Dewar, who lease the historic building from Scottish Canals, looked to re-open it.

The plans for the Union Inn had been lodged last yearThe plans for the Union Inn had been lodged last year
The plans for the Union Inn had been lodged last year
The beer garden has been one of the most noticeable changes, as it is located to the front of the premises and features artificial turf, decked areas and picnic benches.

