Camelon McDonalds drive through gets green light

Plans to bring a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive through facility to Camelon have been granted planning permission by Falkirk Council.

Local authority planners gave the application to built the new premises on land to the north of Tesco petrol station, Glasgow Road the go ahead on December 20.

Plans for the restaurant include car parking, landscaping, an outside patio area and an outdoor play feature for youngsters.

The new branch joins other McDonald’s facilities in the Falkirk area – including premises in Falkirk High Street, Falkirk Central Retail Park and Grangemouth’s Earls Gate roundabout.