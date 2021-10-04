Camelon firm delivering electric buses to national operator ahead of COP26 event

ADL has been tasked with providing First with 22 electric vehicles in time for the United Nations Climate Change Conference which starts on October 31.

The company tweeted: “We're currently delivering a batch of 22 BYD ADL Enviro200EV to @FirstinGlasgow, whose Caledonia depot has been readied for their arrival ahead of @COP26 as the operator builds up a fleet of 150 electric buses.”

Alexander Dennis Limited is providing First with 22 electric vehicles ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Picture: Michael Gillen.

First, Scotland’s largest bus operator, is now able to fully charge buses in its growing electric fleet in just four hours as the initial phase of a major works programme was completed at what is set to be the UK’s largest Electric Vehicle (EV) charging hub.

Eleven advanced rapid 150kW dual cable charging units have been installed at the Caledonia depot, marking a significant step forward in First Bus’ plans to have a zero-emission fleet by 2035.

