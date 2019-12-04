Camelon firm chief exec awarded CBE for services to bus manufacturing

The chief executive of a Camelon bus builder has been awarded a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Colin Robertson, of Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), received the honour from Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at a ceremony last week.

Named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List earlier this year for services to the bus and coach manufacturing sector, he has driven the transformation of a predominantly UK-focused bus and coach manufacturer into the world’s largest double decker manufacturer.

Colin said: “I am delighted and deeply humbled to receive this CBE.

“I couldn’t have achieved it without the fantastic team I have the privilege of leading at Alexander Dennis.”