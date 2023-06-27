Camelon construction supplies firm builds strong ties with Business Gateway during digital refit

Established in 1974, Diamond Industrial Supplies, in Brown Street, remains an independent company, supplying quality leading brands and products throughout Scotland and the North of England.

It provides specialist tools, equipment and workwear nationwide, and also offers expert advice on everything it sells, from fasteners and fixings, right through to PPE and workwear.

On a mission to drive change in the sector, company director Craig MacMorran is committed to revolutionising how they hire, train and retain their staff.

Diamond Industrial Supplies director Craig MacMorran received advice and assistance from Business Gateway (Picture: Supplied)

Looking to grow his business, and in search of expert guidance to develop the skills necessary for turning his ambitions for growth into a reality, he approached

Business Gateway for support in May 2022.

Craig said: “I recently joined my dad and uncle in the company and soon realised I wanted to drive change and growth but needed guidance to make this happen.

Having one-to-one support from Business Gateway has been excellent.

"My adviser was a safe pair of hands throughout the process and really helped me to unpack all the obstacles that come with growing a business.”

Ally Kale, Business Gateway adviser, added: “We have been able to support Diamond Industrial Supplies with a range of Business Gateway’s services. It has been

fantastic to watch the business expand and develop in the way Craig wished for.

"I look forward to watching them continue to grow in the future.”

After receiving HR support and undergoing a Skills for Growth project with Skills Development Scotland, Craig implemented new practices such as a new organisational

culture, which helped to increase employee engagement, collaboration and the ability for the team to manage through change.

Business Gateway was also instrumental in signposting Diamond Industrial Supplies for grant funding from Falkirk Council’s Resilience Fund, which went

towards the rebrand and launch of their new website.

More recently, following advice from Business Gateway, the business has expanded its staff from 9 to 17 including recruiting two graduates through the Education and

Training Unit programmes from Falkirk Council.