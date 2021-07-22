Camelon company Alexander Dennis reaches deal to supply Australia with zero emission buses

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) has reached an agreement that will see bodies from its Enviro family assembled by Nexport, an Australia -owned supplier and producer of electric buses, on BYD chassis for the Australian market.

ADL is renowned for its pioneering lightweight buses, incorporating a range of technology solutions, which form the backbone of public transport networks around the world.

ADL and BYD’s electric vehicle partnership has seen great success in the UK, Ireland and New Zealand, where the firms have delivered and taken orders for more than battery-electric 1000 vehicles and clocked up over 30 million miles of zero emission service.

Camelon company Alexander Dennis Limited has reached an agreement that will see the coach builder supply Australia with zero emission buses. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The supply agreement will create a range of new electric bus products, providing types that are currently not available to operators Down Under.

The first of the range released will include a 9.7-metre electric city bus, as well as 11.6-metre and 12.5-metre models.

The first buses are targeted to be on the road in early 2022, with volume production to be begin by the end of that year.

Paul Davies, ADL president and managing director, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Nexport in the Australian market as we believe that our globally renowned buses can help deliver the country’s decarbonisation agenda.

“This agreement with Nexport fits perfectly with our model of manufacturing close to our customers, supporting highly skilled local jobs and developing skills in green technology while adding value to local economies.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Nexport who share our unwavering focus of delivering best-in-class customer support and outstanding quality.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.