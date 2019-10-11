Camelon chippy prepares to reopen after fire

A community has rallied round to help the owners of a fire damaged chip shop.

Lemetti’s in Main Street, Camelon was evacuated last Friday evening after the blaze broke out.

Preparing to reopen at Lemetti's, left to right, Vettraino Dylan, Hannah Ironside and Violo Loris

Staff and customers could only watch as firefighters battled to save the building.

But the good news is that after a mammoth clean-up operation the popular chip shop reopens today at 4pm.

New equipment has also been installed and as the final preparations were being made for the reopening, Vettraino Dylan praised all those who had helped.

He said: “Last Saturday there were about 15 family and friends all in the shop helping to clean up all the smoke damage.

Firefighters dealing with last weekend's blaze

“We’ve also had great support from several local businesses – Greggs the bakers, Marco’s Cafe, Chilli’s takeaway, Patrick’s the butcher and the newsagent next door. Kebabish in Grahams Road even popped a note through the door to offer any help they could. There has also been lots of messages of support and people hoping that everyone is okay.

“Our staff have also been working long hours so we are ready to reopen. We cannot thank everyone enough for what they have done and we are very grateful. It means a lot to all of us.”

He added that the owner of Stewart Hair and Beauty had taken money from her own till to give refunds to the chip shop’s customers who had paid and were waiting on their food when the fire began.

The blaze in the ventilation system caused the building to fill with thick black smoke when it broke out around 6.45pm.

Two fire appliances and an aerial platform were used to bring the fire under control.

Afterwards the owners said: “The fire brigade have said we were minutes away from not having a shop to come back to.”

Two people received treatment at the scene from paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

But after days of hard work it’s back to business and Vettraino, Violo Loris, Hannah Ironside and all the staff look forward to welcoming customers back ... and they’ve got some special offers frying tonight.