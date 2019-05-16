Camelon butchers wins top taste awards

Family run butchers Patricks of Camelon is toasting success after winning gold and silver accolades in the 2019 Scottish Craft Butcher Awards.

Their popular Chicken Kiev scooped the coveted Gold award while Silver merits were also given for their BBQ Salisbury Steak, Black Pudding, Caramelised Onion Catherine Wheel and Hunters Chicken.

The awards, sponsored by Verstegen and Scotweigh, attracted around 230 entries from 40 butchers across Scotland which were then judged by a team of experts at Forth Valley College’s Stirling campus.

The winners were announced at the Scottish Meat Trade Fair in Perth on May 12.