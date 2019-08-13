Camelon bus builder says goodbye to sales managing director Arthur

Alexander Dennis will goodbye to its long serving and highly experienced UK sales managing director at the end of the month.

Arthur Whiteside has decided to retire, ending a career in the automotive industry which has spanned over five decades. While he will step back from day to day involvement, he has agreed to lend continued support to the business during its transitional phase.

Colin Robertson, Alexander Dennis chief executive, said: “Arthur will be greatly missed by colleagues, customers and the wider industry.”

Following a modest start as a truck mechanic, Arthur began his commercial career in the early 1970s selling vans and trucks in central Scotland before joining the Cowie Group as truck sales manager. He later secured a role with Renault Trucks UK and by 1996 was leading the entire Renault truck sales operation.

Arthur joined Alexander Dennis in 2005 as aftermarket director, where he was responsible for establishing new parts warehouse centres in the United States, Canada and New Zealand, before becoming UK sales director in 2009.