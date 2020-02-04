Camelon bus builder deal could see 600 double deckers crossing the Irish Sea

Camelon’s Alexander Dennis Ltd has signed a deal with the Republic of Ireland’s National Transport Authority to deliver up to 600 environmentally friendly buses.

The massive single supplier framework agreement, which followed on from a comprehensive procurement selection process, covers the purchase of double deck diesel-electric hybrid buses and will run for up to five years.

Alexander Dennis has signed a framework agreement with the Republic of Ireland's National Transport Authority (NTA) for the delivery of up to 600 Enviro400ER double deck hybrid buses, capable of running in zero emission mode for at least 2.5 kilometres.

The Enviro400ER vehicles are capable of running in zero emission mode for at least 2.5 kilometres and there is a firm offer for ADL to deliver 100 of them to the Irish NTA this autumn.

The NTA will then be able to exercise options for a further 500 vehicles, depending on vehicle requirements over the coming years.

ADL chief executive Colin Robertson said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Ireland’s National Transport Authority for the supply of up to 600 clean buses. Our Enviro400ER electric range hybrid bus will reduce emissions and passengers will love the smooth journey experience, while drivers are bound to enjoy a great working environment in its spacious cab.

“This order confirms our strategy of leading the market with the widest range of low and zero emission buses, enabling us to offer the right vehicle for each requirement.”

The Enviro400ER utilises the BAE Systems Series-ER hybrid system with a 32kWh next-generation lithium-ion battery energy storage system that can be charged externally via a plug-in connection, meeting the requirements of the European Union’s Clean Vehicles Directive.

In addition to its continuous zero tailpipe emissions range, the Enviro400ER switches off its diesel engine at low speeds during approach to and departure from stops and when stationary.

The 11 metre-long buses will have City style bodywork, which has been adapted to suit requirements in the Republic of Ireland. The first 100 buses will seat 66 passengers and will have separate spaces for wheelchair users and passengers travelling with buggies.

