Camelon bus builder agrees deal to service Mexican double deckers

A Camelon bus-building firm has been awarded a maintenance contract to service a fleet of Mexican buses.

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) is now responsible for preventative maintenance and daily checks of 90 double deckers on Mexico City’s Metrobús network.

The five-year deal will see the firm work on a fleet of buses which have aken more than 50 million passengers along the city’s iconic Paseo de la Reforma avenue in 17 months — clocking up nearly eight million kilometres in the process.

Up to 150,000 people use the service every day and the contract comes with an option for it to be renewed annually for the foreseeable operating life of the buses.

Corrective maintenance is to be carried out as required, while accident repairs will also be offered by ADL on a competitive basis.

Alexander Dennis has set up a facility at Maravillas bus depot, where a team of 14 mechanics and engineers will carry out the contracted services.

Gerardo Múgica, Alexander Dennis Mexico director, said: “With its comprehensive reach and long duration, this contract provides a sophisticated and robust maintenance arrangement that surpasses everything provided to date in Mexico.

“It will demonstrate that in terms of total cost of ownership, our Enviro500 double deck buses are a competitive solution in Mexico City and elsewhere.”