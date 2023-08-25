Callendar Pharmacy take on two new branches in Falkirk and Camelon, while REN Pharmacy arrives in Stenhousemuir

The Lloyds pharmacies in Thornhill Road, Falkirk and Main Street, Camelon have been taken over by Richard Graham of Callendar Pharmacy, while the branch in Main Street, Stenhousemuir, is a first acquisition for Stuart Geddes who has set up REN Pharmacy.

Earlier this year Lloyds announced all of its 1300 UK branches were “at risk” of closure following a strategic review, including 173 in Scotland.

Richard Graham set up Callendar Pharmacy in 2010 with a branch next to Falkirk bus station at the east end of the town and four years later moved to its current town centre premises on the High Street, opposite Callendar Square.

Richard Grahame has added to his Callendar Pharmacy branches by taking over businesses in Falkirk and Camelon. Pic: Michael Gillen

He later took over pharmacies in Jedburgh, Irvine and 18 months ago one in Belfast which sees him returning to his Northern Ireland roots.

However, he admits that apart from seeing the two latest acquisitions as good business decisions, there is also a sentimental reasons for taking them over as both the Camelon and Thornhill Road pharmacies were the first places he worked when he qualified as a pharmacist and worked for Lloyds.

He said: “Both are local and on my doorstep so I couldn’t turn the opportunity down. They three Falkirk branches are all within walking distances to it makes sense.

"But I must admit that the last week has been pretty frantic. They took their computers out on the Saturday and then we had to change over to our signage and get our computers up and running to open on Monday.

Former Lloyd's Pharmacy in Main Street, Camelon is now run as Callendar Pharmacy. Pic: Michael Gillen

"We’ve had a great response from customers in the first few days which is very encouraging and looking forward to giving the local communities the pharmacy service they deserve.”

For Stuart Geddes the opportunity to take on the Stenhousemuir pharmacy sees him return to an area where he spent a happy seven years working at another chemist in Larbert.

He also had a spell working in Hallglen, before moving closer to his Lenzie home managing a pharmacy in Stepps.

But he said the chance to return and take on his own pharmacy has been a dream come true.

Stuart Geddes is owner of REN pharmacy in Stenhousemuir. Pic: Michael Gillen

He said: “I know so many people in the area, GPs, their staff, as well as customers. The jungle drums have already been beating and people have being coming in to see me and welcoming me back which is wonderful.

"This job is not just about dispensing medicine and putting labels on boxes, it’s all about giving people good customer service and going that extra mile for them. That’s something I’ve always believed in and will continue to do.

"My wife also works as a pharmacist in Forth Valley in primary care and she came to this area after I told her how good a place it is to work.”