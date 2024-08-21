Call for Falkirk residents and businesses to think local first in countdown to week of action

Falkirk Delivers chair Deborah Taylor, front, signs the Scotland Loves Local Pledge with fellow BID directors Linton Smith and Lisa Fowler. (Pic: Scotland’s Towns Partnership)

Businesses in Falkirk are urging Bairns to make a promise to help build a better future by choosing local.

Falkirk Delivers has signed the Scotland Loves Local Pledge, a promise that it will encourage all of its members to think local first and back the town’s businesses.

Its leaders are urging other companies and residents to follow its lead, by signing and signalling their support of enterprises of every kind.

The statement of intent has been made ahead of Scotland Loves Local Week, seven days of national activity beginning on Monday, August 26 to highlight work taking place to improve communities - with all of it underpinned by local support.

Deborah Taylor, of DTA & Co Chartered Accountants and chair of Falkirk Delivers, said: “It’s really important to support local businesses otherwise they won’t survive. I don’t think any of us want to live and work in an area where everything is closed and / or boarded up.

“It’s been a tough time for local businesses but with work under way for the new council HQ it feels like a sense of optimism has returned to the town and it’s great to see some new businesses opening up. By shopping local we can help support businesses new and old and hopefully return to a vibrant and busy town centre.”

Local authorities, businesses and individuals across the country are being urged to sign the Scotland Loves Local Pledge.

It states: “We will choose local, prioritising the people and businesses around us at every opportunity.”

Scotland Loves Local is the national drive for people to lay the foundations for building stronger, more sustainable communities by supporting local businesses of all kinds – whether that be for shopping, days out or business-to-business work.

Falkirk’s Business Improvement District (BID) is a high-profile supporter of the initiative, which is led by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) with support from the Scottish Government.

Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers, added: “In the same way that we ask consumers to be there for us personally, it’s important that businesses are there for each other professionally.

“Our improvement district network is good at supporting each other, but it’s important to us that we demonstrate our commitment to using local businesses whenever we can. That’s why we’ve signed the Scotland Loves Local Pledge.

“Choosing local is something we can all do individually to support the people around us. It protects jobs, businesses and means we can make this an even better place to live, work and visit.”

Throughout Scotland Loves Local Week, Falkirk Delivers will be creating opportunities to sign the Scotland Loves Local Pledge individually, including from its office next to Falkirk Steeple.

Kimberley Guthrie, STP chief officer, said: “We are delighted to see Falkirk Delivers sign the Scotland Loves Local Pledge and publicly demonstrate its commitment to supporting other local businesses.

“At the same time, it’s important that residents support local businesses so that they can support each other. It’s a cycle that keeps money local for longer and opens so many opportunities.”

People can sign the Scotland Loves Local Pledge online by going to www.lovelocal.scot/pledge.