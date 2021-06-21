Businesses’ virtual invite to doing business with Falkirk Council

Falkirk Council - along with Stirling and Clackmannanshire Councils - will take part in the Forth Valley Meet The Buyer event on Wednesday, June 30.

Running between 9.30am and 2.30pm, the free online event will have representatives from across the Council alongside other public sector organisations.

They will be on hand to discuss how local businesses can get signed up as a supplier of goods, services and works.

Businesses are invited to the virtual meetings

There will also be presentations on forthcoming major business opportunities across the area where there is potential for local suppliers to become involved.

Tickets are free for the event and delegates are free to drop in and out as and when it suits them.

During 2020/21, Falkirk Council transacted with 943 businesses in the Falkirk Council area, spending nearly £77m in the local economy.

Head of Procurement David McGhee said: ‘This is a real opportunity to find out how you can get involved as a local business and become part of the large supply chain we have locally.

‘We want to see more Falkirk area suppliers on board so we can help boost the economy as well as employment prospects.’

‘It’s a free event and we’re confident that attendees will get a great insight in how to become a registered supplier for us.”

All suppliers are welcome, but are asked to book a free place at this event in advance by visiting the Supplier Development Programme website.

