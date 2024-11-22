Businesses raise the profile of Falkirk attractions at London tourism event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses from Forth Valley attended events held by VisitScotland in London to raise the profile of the region on the international stage.

Ian Macleod Distillers, owners of Camelon’s Rosebank Distillery, among the representatives which took part in two-day appointment-based workshops, called business development missions (BDMs).

This allowed them to meet with destination management companies and tour operators for China and East Asia, and North America and Australia, whose job it is to create travel packages and experiences for leisure clients from all over the world.

The events, which included an evening networking reception at Scotland House, were sponsored by Ian Macleod Distillers and Scotland’s Tay Country and aimed to help the businesses build travel contacts in those markets to help them reach new visitors.

David Hope, of Scotland Folk Tours, Liz Gunn, of Ian Macleod Distillers, Ross McMillan, of Scottish Canals, and Jan Dixon, of Solsgirth Home Farm raise the profile of local attractions during the London event (Picture: Submitted)

Organised by the national tourism organisation, the events are part of VisitScotland’s low-cost business development programme, helping businesses engage with destination management companies, and tour operators, at in-person events, without having to travel internationally.

Denise Hill, head of business development at VisitScotland, said: “These events are a key part of our international support for Scottish tourism businesses, helping them to develop trade-ready bookable products and experiences, and connecting them with international travel trade operators, without the need to travel to trade events overseas.

“Being able to meet face-to-face with tour operators and destination management companies not only gives businesses an opportunity to promote their products and experiences, but allows them to get feedback on how to tailor their products for the market, and also build relationships for future business.”