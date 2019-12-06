Business boost beckons for firms in Port and Polmont

A travel firm in Grangemouth and a Polmont convenience retailer are in the frame for success at the 14th Scottish Asian and Business Awards 2019 later this month.

Spar Polmont is in the running for Best Community Convenience Retailer and Grangemouth-based Farid Travel is on the short list for the New Business of the Year Award.

The Awards celebrate a wide range of the South Asian community’s achievements, in fields of endeavour ranging from business to charity, food, technology, retail, medicine, law and finance.

The event showcases the strength of the Asian community, the impact they have on Scotland’s culture and economy, and highlights their progression over the last year.

The local contenders will find if they have won in their respective categories at a cereminy in the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on Wednesday, December18.