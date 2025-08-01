Bus builder puts Camelon factory on the market despite 'ongoing talks' to safeguard 400 jobs

Alexander Dennis Ltd (ADL) has put its 15-acre site in Glasgow Road, Camelon, up for sale while consultations are supposedly still going on with the 400-strong workforce.

Earlier this year the firm announced it was entering into a consultation – which was due to come to an end on August 15 – on a new strategy for its UK manufacturing operations which will see it move to a single base in Scarborough.

This would see its Scottish based manufacturing operations in Camelon and Larbert, which have already been reduced in recent years, discontinued and the sites closed.

ADL reportedly stated the Camelon site being put up for sale did not “represent a foregone conclusion”, adding a final decision regarding the future of the site was still to be taken.

According to the agent marketing the Camelon site, the location provides "an excellent housing opportunity” with space for just under 200 homes.

The Scottish Government stated it had been “working constructively” with ADL and the unions in an effort to ensure bus making continues in the Falkirk area.

Back in June, ADL president and managing director Paul Davies: “Together with our parent NFI Group, we are extremely proud of our UK history and legacy dating back to 1895 and firmly believe in our people, products and business.

"We must take significant action to drive efficiency to allow our operating model to be competitive. It is extremely regrettable as part of this, we must place jobs at potential risk of redundancy and propose to cease manufacturing operations at some of our facilities.

“It is our hope the forthcoming industrial strategy will provide reassurance there is value in manufacturing within the borders of the UK and we remain hopeful of policy and legislative changes that increase the UK’s focus on support for domestic manufacturing.

"Our new strategy would allow us to respond appropriately to increase local production if structural changes are made.”

Earlier in the year Derek Thomson, Unite Scottish secretary, responded to ADL restructuring announcement, stating the union was “absolutely sick” about the decision.

He added: “This will rock the local area which is already reeling from the Grangemouth oil refinery closure. Scotland is on the brink of having zero green manufacturing capacity to speak of.”

