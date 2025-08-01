Bugging out again: Falkirk sheltered housing staff take more strike action over infestation row

Workers at the Bield Housing and Care-run facility in Thornhill Court are taking more strike action this weekend accusing managers of refusing to recognise their efforts during a bed bug infestation which began back in 2023.

Support staff at the retirement housing complex in Falkirk will stage two days of strike action on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at the Thornhill Court facility after previously going out on strike at the start of July.

The biting bugs spread from one of the homes at Thornhill Court after the tenant refused to allow pest control teams to eradicate them. Another 15 flats and communal areas were eventually infested.

Support staff accused managers of refusing to enter the complex during the crisis while they continued to work, delivering meals, and ensuring tenants were safe and supported.

Support staff at Thornhill Court will be taking more strike action over their treatment during a bed bug infestation crisis (Picture: Submitted)

The tiny bugs live in bedding and furniture and feed on blood with their bites causing anxiety, rashes and allergic reactions.

One worker said the priority remained the welfare of tenants during the infestation despite the flats “literally jumping”.

They said: “We are there to help and support our tenants and continued to do that despite what was going on. There was no guidance from management and no urgency. It was traumatic for tenants and staff and allowed to continue for far too long.

“It was horrible. We were constantly worrying about going in to work and anxious about carrying bugs back to our own homes and families. We constantly felt like our skin was crawling.

“It made us feel dirty and isolated. Some of us were caring for family members who were terminally ill at the time and the stress was unbearable.

“It was a really horrible experience and it went on for months.”

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “Management has refused to seriously engage with repeated requests for those efforts to be fairly recognised and that has led industrial action that could and should have been avoided."

Bield Housing and Care responded to the GMB claims, stating there had been engagement with staff and the union during the incident.

Tracey Howatt, Bield’s chief operating officer, said: “We fully recognise the impact the situation had on tenants at Thornhill Court and we remain deeply

grateful to the staff who supported them through a particularly challenging period.

“Throughout this time, our Area Housing Manager provided regular on-site attendance and wider management across the organisation communicated regularly with local development colleagues.

“We also worked alongside external technical professionals and local authority officers to manage this very difficult and sensitive situation to reach a safe and appropriate outcome for all.

“Staff views were represented throughout, including by the local development manager, who helped shape our approach regarding local support requirements. Early in 2024, a meeting was held with local colleagues, to reflect on what had happened and to identify any lessons learned.

"Our understanding was that these discussions had concluded. We were therefore surprised and disappointed by suggestions Bield has refused to engage

with GMB.”

