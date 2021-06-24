Broadband boost for homes and businesses across Falkirk district
Householders and businesses across Falkirk district are set to benefit from a broadband boost in the region of £160m thanks to Openreach – the UK’s largest broadband network provider.
People living and working in Falkirk, Larbert, Polmont and Slamannan will get access to the latest ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband.
Work will take place between now and 2026.
Following a competitive tender process, a number of partners – including Morrison Telecom Services (MTS), Kier and KN Circet – were chosen by Openreach to support the Scottish upgrades and will play a crucial role in building the new network.
Read More
Robert Thorburn, strategic infrastructure director for Openreach Scotland, said: “Nobody in Scotland is building full fibre faster, further or better than Openreach.
“We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available anywhere in the world.